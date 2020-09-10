Brexit: Former Conservative MEP implores party not to vote Withdrawal Agreement overriding

Brexit talks between the UK and the EU are back on Thursday in a tense atmosphere following Boris Johnson”s proposed overriding of the Withdrawal Agreement previously ratified with Brussels.

The legislation, if passed in Westminster, would remove the EU’s power to impose checks and tariffs in Northern Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit, giving that power instead to the British government.

Experts, as well as the UK’s Northern Ireland Secretary, admitted that the move would break international law – and even former Tory party members are now urging the party to back down.

“I absolutely implore them to amend this particular [Internal Market] bill so that is in compliance with our duties to the international community”, said international law expert and former Conservative MEP Sajjad Karim on Good Morning Europe.

Karim added he”could not support the government on a move to try and get a bill made into an act that takes us away from our duties […] that’s an absolute non-starter”.

He excluded however that parliament could approve the bill in this current form and find itself “in a place in which the United Kingdom is not adhering to the rule of law”, after it approved the Withdrawal Agreement “with eyes wide open”.

Watch the full interview in the player above