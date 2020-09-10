Boris Johnson told to change Brexit Bill that breaks international law or face legal action

Boris Johnson is facing an international storm of protest over plans to break international law and trample devolution in the controversial Internal Market Bill.

EU vice president Maros Sefcovic sped to London on Thursday to demand the UK Government withdraws measures that override Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal from new legislation by the end of the month.

Sefcovic said Britain had “seriously damaged trust” with Brussels with the Bill and risked jeopardising trade negotiations.

At an emergency meeting the vice president told cabinet Minister Michael Gove “in no uncertain terms” that the divorce deal is “a legal obligation” and gave Johnson’s government to the end of the month to scrap the controversial clauses.

The UK Government was told adopting the Bill would constitute “an extremely serious violation” of both the divorce deal and international law and Brussels would “not be shy” in deploying legal remedies.

The new legislation, published on Wednesday, would give ministers the power to ignore parts of the Northern Ireland protocol of the EU Withdrawal Agreement, including the ability to change or remove export declarations for goods moving from Britain to Northern Ireland.

Brandon Lewis, the Northern Irish Secretary, admitted the Internal Markets Bill would break international law “in a very specific and limited way” sparking widespread condemnation.

The government also faced fury in the parliament with the SNP tabling a motion to cancel the legislation and Labour attacking the Prime Minister’s “stinking hypocrisy” in demanding others obey law while proposing his own government break it.

The bill faces a tough passage in the Commons next week where SNP’s reasoned amendment, backed by six minor parties, rejects the legislation outright because it “breaks international law and is contrary to the established devolution settlement.”

The SNP has warned the Internal Market Bill would enable the UK government to the Scottish Parliament in key devolved areas.

Westminster Leader Ian Blackford MP said: “The Tory power grab bill will not only break international law, as UK Government ministers have freely admitted, it would also end devolution as we know it.”

Charlie Falconer, Labour’s shadow attorney general, blasted the bill and accusing the government of “stinking hypocrisy” in demanding others obey the rule of law while admitting it would break the law itself.

The Labour frontbencher in the Lords said: “Brandon Lewis’s acceptance that this Government is deliberately breaking international law will be thrown in the UK’s face for years.

“The rule of law is not pick and mix, with acceptable laws chosen by the Home Secretary or an adviser in Number 10.

“This stinking hypocrisy chokes our country’s reputation and destroys our Government’s ability to lead at home and make agreements aboard.”

Responding, Attorney General Lord Keen,t he UK government’s Scottish law officer, said: “We are not showing scant regard for our treaty obligations.

“We are endeavouring to allow for a contingency that may arise very soon which will require us to ensure that we can discharge our obligations to Northern Ireland.”

The row risks scuppering the eighth round of formal talks between UK negotiator Lord Frost and EU representative Michel Barnier which were due to end on Thursday.

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the decision had undermined faith in Johnson’s claim that he hoped to strike a trade deal with the EU.

He said: “Our colleagues in Europe, in particular those conducting the negotiations, are now wondering whether the will is there or not to arrive at a conclusion and get an agreement — and that is a very serious issue.”

Downing Street has defended the plans, saying the Bill sought to clarify “ambiguities” in the original agreement with the EU, which they claimed had been signed on the “assumption that subsequent agreements to clarify these aspects could be reached”.