Boosie Badazz Offers Mark Zuckerberg $100k For His Instagram Account

Bradley Lamb
Boosie Badazz still desperately wants his Instagram account back — and is even offering Mark Zuckerberg $100,000 for his account back.

 “@zuck I got a 100k for my OfficialBoosieig page BACK,” he tweeted.

