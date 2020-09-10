Boosie Badazz Offers Mark Zuckerberg $100k For His Instagram Account

Boosie Badazz still desperately wants his Instagram account back — and is even offering Mark Zuckerberg $100,000 for his account back.

“@zuck I got a 100k for my OfficialBoosieig page BACK,” he tweeted.

Last month, Boosie made an urgent plea to the Facebook founder.

“Mark Zuckerberger, I need to get back on Instagram. I just got an email they said I had some sexual content. Playa, if I f*cked up, I f*cked up. My bad! If it popped off, it wasn’t my fault, but I’ ma take my lick. They just sent me a thang for me to take a picture with and my Instagram still ain’t back on,” he says in the clip.

“I just took a picture, this is my number. I’m ready Mark, I’m ready to get back on. I got people money, I gotta do Instagram drops. Whatever I did, my bad. I need to get back on Instagram. Do NOT do this to 2020!”