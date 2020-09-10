Bono’s Signed Lyrics and Harry Styles’ Guitar Secure High Bid at MusiCares Charity Auction

WENN/Avalon

Items linked to Bono and Harry Styles were big hits at an online MusiCares auction on Wednesday, September 09, selling for way over their pre-sale estimate.

Bono’s handwritten and signed lyrics to “Love is Bigger than Anything in its Way” went under the hammer at the Julien’s Auctions event for $22,000 (£17,000) – 11 times its original estimate, while Harry’s Gibson ES 355 guitar sold for $28,200 (£21,700) – over nine times its estimate.

Other items included former The Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman‘s Steel Wheels/Urban Jungle World Tour Mesa/Boogie Bass Amplifier Rig, which was picked up for $51,200 (£39,400), and Ozzy Osbourne‘s stage-worn ensemble ($16,400/£12,600).

All proceeds from the sale will benefit MusiCares to support the music community in times of need.