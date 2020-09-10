Bombardier’s Thought-Provoking Safety Standdown 2020 Going Virtual, Shines Light on Elevating Safety Through Keen Focus, New Practices

Virtual presentations focus on emotional intelligence in aviation safety, leadership and distractions, elevating organizational culture and more

Prominent safety event promotes lifelong learning to highlight the latest safety knowledge available throughout the industry

24 th edition of Bombardier’s Safety Standdown marks almost a quarter century of aviation safety stewardship

Series of insightful safety talks prior to event builds on 2020 Safety Standdown theme

MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier’s 24th annual Safety Standdown, one of the most comprehensive safety conferences in the aviation industry, is set for October 21 – and this year’s event will be completely virtual.

The theme for the special, virtual event is, “Safety in Focus 20/20,” and it prompts aviation professionals and organizations to question how to turn their vision of a safer, more efficient organization into reality – turning theory into practice.

“For more than 20 years, Bombardier has led the industry in providing aviation professionals with knowledge-based aviation training, and this year’s virtual event builds on this very important goal,” said Andy Nureddin, Vice President, Customer Support, Bombardier Aviation. “While we have changed the format this year to ensure attendees remain safe and secure, the goal of Standdown remains – to foster a community of aviation professionals who are committed to lifelong learning and to disseminating higher standards of safety and professionalism throughout the industry. I am confident our new format will continue to underscore this essential premise.”

The new virtual format brings together some of the most prominent Safety Standdown presenters from the past – including Dr. Tony Kern, Dr. Amy Grubb, and Dr. Antonio Cortés along with our new addition Dr. Steven J. Stein – to discuss the broader, more abstract concepts of safety that may lack the 20/20 focus to permit maintenance technicians, pilots, dispatchers, safety program managers, or accountable executives to design and implement safety improvements.

Leading up to this virtual event, the Safety Standdown team has organized a series of bi-weekly talks highlighting essential safety topics. For more information on the industry’s most prominent safety conference and to watch previous and live “Safety Talks”, visit the seminar section of Bombardier’s Safety Standdown website here .

About Safety Standdown

Originally conceived in 1996 as a human factors safety-training event for the Learjet flight demonstration team, the conference quickly garnered a reputation for excellence beyond Bombardier’s customer base. In 1999, in response to growing interest within the industry, Bombardier opened the seminar to all pilots. In 2010, Safety Standdown expanded beyond the seminars into a year-round global human factors program offering online resources. Since 1996, more than 10,000 corporate, commercial and military aviation professionals have attended Safety Standdown seminars worldwide, live and through the webcast, including in Brazil, Canada, China, Mexico, Switzerland and the USA. Admission to Safety Standdown has, throughout the years, remained free to all aviation professionals as safety is a top commitment to the flying public.

