Boeing in talks with FAA about new reported 787 production issue By

© . FILE PHOTO: Signage of The Boeing Company in Seattle
() – Boeing Co (N:) said late on Thursday it was in discussions with U.S. safety regulators about a new manufacturing issue in its 787 Dreamliner that was found last year.
KOMO News Radio reported the new issue involves the vertical tail fin on the 787, citing federal records.
Asked about the new issue, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reiterated on Thursday it “is investigating manufacturing flaws affecting certain Boeing 787 jetliners.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.