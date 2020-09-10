Beyonce and Family Celebrate Her Birthday With Luxury Croatia Getaway on a Superyacht

Instagram

The ‘Lemonade’ singer, her rapper husband Jay-Z and their kids, Blue Ivy Carter as well as twins Rumi and Sir Carter, are seen aboard a luxury vessel to ring in her big day.

Gives the queen what she deserves. Beyonce Knowles turned 39 on September 4 and she celebrated her milestone in style. According to a new report, the “Lemonade” singer, husband Jay-Z and their kids jetted off to Croatia to ring in her big day.

In some photos obtained by TMZ, they were seen aboard a luxury vessel on Tuesday, September 8. The singing diva opted to look fashionable in a blue-and-white patterned top as well as a straw hat. She completed her look with gold hoops and sunglasses.

Her rapper husband, meanwhile, donned a white top. Their kids, Blue Ivy Carter as well as twins Rumi and Sir Carter, were also present though the picture didn’t reveal what they wear at the day.

The news outlet claimed that they spent their time on the 107 meters long superyacht called LANA near Cavtat, Croatia. The yacht, which is roughly $2 million per week, is longer than a football field and is able to fit up to 12 guests (not including the 34 person crew).

It boasts eight en-suite staterooms, seven VIP rooms and a master suite. Not stopping there, it also offers a pool on deck, theater and spa.

While Beyonce has yet to share some photos from the vacay, she did wrote a message to celebrate her birthday. “It’s Virgo season,” so she wrote. “I want to thank everyone for the birthday love and beautiful birthday wishes!”

Among those who sent her love for her special day were her longtime pals, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams (II). “To my one who knows me, sometimes better than I know myself! YOU already know… Forever and ever babe!” Kelly wrote alongside a picture of the two. “Happy Birthday Love!”

<br />

<br />

Michelle, meanwhile, shared a black-and-white picture of Beyonce. “Bey always gets people with the baby pics or younger year type pics, so I thought I’d do the same,” she said in the caption. “I’m so honored to not only know who you’ve wanted to be as an artist and to experience that with you but an even greater joy to see the woman, sister and friend you continue to be!”