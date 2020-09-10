Benji Marshall, Chris Lawrence Wests Tigers farewells

Wests Tigers legends Benji Marshall and Chris Lawrence have been denied the perfect send-off after the club was unable to move their Round 20 clash to either Leichhardt Oval or Campbelltown Stadium due to bio-security reasons.

With the Tigers near certainties to miss the finals, Round 20 will mark the finales of two of the club’s favourite sons, with Lawrence retiring and Marshall told his services will not be required next season.

Wests Tigers playmaker Benji Marshall runs the ball against Manly. (Getty)

That scenario launched the Tigers into action, with the club attempting to move their home clash against the Eels from Bankwest Stadium to one of the two true home grounds the joint venture plays out of.

However, junior league grand finals to be played at both grounds that weekend made the change impossible due to the lack of time to meet Project Apollo protocols for the NRL game.

The Wests Tigers issued a statement this afternoon confirming the news.

“Wests Tigers had actively worked with the NRL on the possibility of farewelling Life Members Benji Marshall and Chris Lawrence at Campbelltown Sports Stadium or Leichhardt Oval — the club’s suburban home grounds — but were unable to secure a move,” the statement said.

“Both grounds are scheduled to host junior league grand finals on the weekend of Round 20, with biosecurity experts advising that there would be insufficient time to transform either ground from a junior league football venue to the standards required to meet the Apollo Protocols in time for the 7.30pm (Saturday September 26) kickoff.”

Chris Lawrence (right) with Benji Marshall. (Getty)

Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe said the outcome was disappointing but acknowledged that bio-security protocols had to take priority.

“The expert advice we have received is that neither ground could be transformed to meet the bio-security protocols and we recognise that the health and safety of our players and general community must come first,” Pascoe said.

“While we would have liked to farewell two of our greatest ever players at one of our suburban home grounds, we are looking forward to welcoming a greater number of members and fans to Bankwest Stadium in what will no doubt be a special match for our club.”

