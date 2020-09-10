Beijing pulls ahead of Shenzhen as China’s top blockchain city By Cointelegraph

Beijing pulls ahead of Shenzhen as China’s top blockchain city
Beijing has been named as China’s top blockchain city in the 2020 Chinese Blockchain Innovation Rankings ahead of the blockchain hub of Shenzhen.
The rankings were revealed in a special session at the China International Fair for Trade in Services Summit. According to Finance China, Beijing had a score of 99.82 while Shenzhen — a city with more than 5,000 blockchain firms — lagged behind with a score of 91.2.
