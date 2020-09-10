Banks failing to identify up to 90% of suspicious crypto transactions By Cointelegraph

Banks failing to identify up to 90% of suspicious crypto transactions
Financial institutions worldwide have reported 134,500 suspicious transactions concerning virtual currencies in the past two years — but that’s just the tip of the iceberg according to a report published by blockchain forensics firm CipherTrace.
The report says the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has seen a major increase in suspicious transaction reports from institutions since publishing its May 2019 Advisory on Illicit Activity Involving Convertible Virtual Currency (CVC).
