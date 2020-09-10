Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at Three Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Article content

VICTORIA, British Columbia — Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) (the “Company”) today announced that members of the senior management team will participate in fireside chats during the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22 nd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. EDT. Register here

Annual Global Investment Conference on September 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. EDT. Register here Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 16, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. EDT. Register here

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on September 23, 2020 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Register here

In order to participate in the audio webcast, interested parties can register and access the live webcast under “News/Events” through the “Investors” section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.

ABOUT AURINIA

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company is currently seeking FDA approval of voclosporin for the potential treatment of lupus nephritis and evaluating voclosporin ophthalmic solution (VOS) in a Phase 2/3 study for the treatment of dry eye syndrome. The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub in Rockville, Maryland, and focuses its development efforts globally.

