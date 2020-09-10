Home Entertainment Atlanta Man w/ 2 Wives, Goes Viral And Black Twitter RESPONDS!!

Atlanta Man w/ 2 Wives, Goes Viral And Black Twitter RESPONDS!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Photos of Kevin Wesley – an Atlanta man with two wives – have gone viral on the internet, has learned. Kevin and his wives share a home and family responsibilities.

But people are SPLIT over Kevin and his two wives. Most men seen to admire Kevin’s lifestyle, while most women are shocked and skeptical that two women can happily share a man.

