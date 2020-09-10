Atlanta Housewives Porsha Confirmed: I DUMPED Dennis!!

Porsha Williams from the Real Housewives Of Atlanta is officially a single woman, has learned.

On the last season of the Bravo hit series, Porsha and Dennis were trying to make their relationship work – after Porsha caught him cheating on her. Despite the couple’s best efforts, however, the relationship is now over can confirm.

Well, actually Porsha confirmed it. For weeks there had been speculation as to whether Porsha and Dennis were still together.

And over the weekend, Porsha posted a video with fellow Housewife Tanya – and she was NOT wearing her engagement ring.

Watch:

Porsha is a television personality and actress. Williams has starred on the television series The Real Housewives of Atlanta since its fifth season in 2012 and Dish Nation since its second season in 2013, and finished in eighth place on The New Celebrity Apprentice in 2017.[1] Her marriage to football player Kordell Stewart was featured on Platinum Weddings, although they divorced in 2013.

She later had child, Pilar, with Dennis – to whom she was later engaged. But the couple had a rocky relationship from the start. Now it appears to be over for good.