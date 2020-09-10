Ascend Expands Antimicrobial Acteev™ Technology Into Finished Goods Line to Combat COVID-19 Spread

Article content continued

Recent testing on the knit fabric completed at the University of Cambridge has demonstrated that Acteev technology deactivates the virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, with 99.9% efficacy on contact1. Ascend is working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other governmental agencies to obtain the appropriate regulatory clearances to make specific claims regarding the technology’s antiviral properties.

Acteev Protect Nonwoven Masks are made with Acteev™ technology with active zinc ions in a polymer matrix to destroy microbes.

“Acteev’s active layer of defense uses safe, environmentally friendly active zinc ions embedded into the matrix of the polymer – not a chemical spray that will wash away or flake off – meaning these masks can be used again and again,” said Phil McDivitt, CEO of Ascend.

The Acteev Protect Nonwoven Masks are constructed with three layers of zinc-embedded materials.

“Our scientists and engineers invented a process for creating a revolutionary new fabric that checks all the boxes,” McDivitt said. “Acteev™ fabric is soft to the touch and moisture-wicking to keep the face cool, and it’s more breathable than other materials used in masks.”

