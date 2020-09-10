‘Apple One’ bundle confirmed by Apple Music for Android

Back in June, our colleagues at discovered in the iOS 13.5 beta that Apple was planning to bundle their services into a single subscription. With the latest update to the Apple Music app for Android, we can now confirm that a unified “Apple One” subscription should be coming soon.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that has been uploaded to the Google Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Apple may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Apple One

Last month, Bloomberg reported new details about this subscription bundle, such as the services that will be included. Reportedly, there may be a base bundle with just Apple TV+ and Apple Music as well as more premium bundles that include Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and more iCloud storage. At that time, the name “Apple One” was tossed around as a working name.

With the latest release of Apple Music, version 3.4.0 beta, we find that Apple may have settled on the name “Apple One,” alongside an internal codename “aristotle.” These new strings in the app all but confirm that Apple Music will be included with Apple One when it launches.

<string name=”applemusic_with_aristotle_subtext”>Included in Apple One %s,lt;/string,gt;

<string name=”aristotle_main_subtext”>Subscription Bundle %s,lt;/string,gt;

Interestingly, Apple has clear messaging in place that Apple One and your existing Apple Music subscription will not overlap, ensuring you won’t double pay.

<string name=”aristotle_main_more_info”>Your Apple Music subscription will be included in Apple One starting %s. You will not be charged for both subscriptions.</string,gt;

Notably, it seems you will not be able to manage or renew your Apple One subscription from the Android version of the Apple Music app. Instead, it seems you may need to use an iOS, macOS, or tvOS device to do it.

<string name=”aristotle_renewaloption_subtext”>You can manage your Apple One subscription using your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac.</string,gt;

Unfortunately, no other details could be found in the app, such as pricing or when Apple plans to launch this new subscription bundle. The next possible opportunity for Apple One to launch would be at next week’s Apple event, currently predicted to bring new offerings in the iPad Air and Apple Watch lines.

Abner Li contributed to this article

