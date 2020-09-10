Home Technology Apple Has ‘Lost Sight of the Tech Industry’s Founding Principles,’ Says Epic...

Apple Has ‘Lost Sight of the Tech Industry’s Founding Principles,’ Says Epic Games CEO

Isaac Novak
Following Apple’s countersuit on Tuesday, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has now responded to Apple’s new request for damages for breach of contract.

Sweeney says that Apple’s claim that the legal dispute is “nothing more than a basic disagreement over money” is an indication that it has “lost sight of the tech industry’s founding principles,” although he does not explicitly state what these founding principles are. He also assumes that Apple is “posturing for the court.”

Sweeney went on to refer to Epic’s “Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite” commercial, explaining that it was intended to show that Apple was now the “all-powerful corporation dictating the terms of users’ access to their devices,” displacing IBM, and that it is “using that position to exert control and extract money.”

He then reiterated some of the rationale behind why Epic Games began the campaign against Apple’s ‌App Store‌ policies, stating that “creators have rights.” Sweeney concluded by strongly disputing that the entire disagreement was about money, instead saying it is a more fundamental fight for change.

Epic Games’ developer account has now been terminated, and the company has filed for a preliminary injunction that would both allow Fortnite back on the ‌App Store‌ and restore access to its developer account. At the same time, Epic Games has refused to remove the direct payment option that is in direct violation of Apple’s ‌‌App Store‌‌ policies‌. The preliminary injunction hearing will take place at the end of this month.

