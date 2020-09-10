Another DeFi exit scam just made off with $20M in investor funds By Cointelegraph

Home Business Another DeFi exit scam just made off with $20M in investor funds...

The rapidly expanding DeFi space is becoming riddled with scams as another suspicious project has headed for the exits carrying speculators’ money.

“A new liquidity mining pool DeFi project, Yfdexf.Finance has exited the market after defrauding investors of $20 million in total funds locked in its protocol,” media outlet ZyCrypto wrote on Sept. 10.

