Andy Reid’s foggy face shield steals the show on NFL opening night; Twitter reacts accordingly

Everybody watching Thursday night’s NFL season-opener could see the Texans were completely outmatched by the defending-champion Chiefs. Everybody but Kansas City coach Andy Reid, that is.

NFL coaches in 2020 are required to wear face coverings while on the sidelines as part of the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Reid in Week 1 went with a clear plastic shield that and covers his entire face rather than a mask that covers his mouth and nose, likely for communication purposes.

One problem: The muggy conditions at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night caused Reid’s face shield to fog up throughout the game.

The images of Reid dealing with a foggy face shield while coaching the game were fantastic, and as one might imagine, the social media world had a field day with jokes.

