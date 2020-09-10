Andy Cohen Doesn’t Think Kris Jenner Would Join ‘RHOBH’

Following the announcement that Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end next year, fans have speculated that Kris Jenner could be joining Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

On Andy Cohen’s Sirius show, the Bravo exec confessed that he doesn’t think Kris would join the cast.

“I got so many DMs and tweets saying Kris should join The Housewives,” he begins. He says he’d be up for it because “She is already connected with the cast, she’s good buddies with Kyle [Richards], no joke. She knows everyone on the show. She’s buddies with [Lisa] Rinna I think.”

But that’s as far as his optimism goes.

“I don’t think she would do it [the show],” he said, “[Kris is] leaving a show for which she has total control over. Why would she leave and join a show that she has no control over? She wouldn’t be an executive producer of the show, she wouldn’t have control over the edits.”