Andy Cohen Discusses Possibility of Kris Jenner Joining ‘RHOBH’

WENN/Avalon/Instar

Meanwhile, during her appearance on ‘On Air with Ryan Seacrest’, the momager shares that she has an emotional moment after announcing the end of ‘KUWTK’.

Now that “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” has announced that it will end next year, people are wondering what the famous clan has planned for themselves to stay in the spotlight. Some people think it would be great if momager Kris Jenner joins “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills“.

Discussing the matter, Andy Cohen on “Radio Andy” on Wednesday, September 9 said, “I got so many DMs and tweets saying Kris should join the ‘Housewives’.” The 52-year-old executive producer added, “[The tweets said], ‘She is good friends with [Kyle Richards], this should happen, make it happen.’ ”

However, he noted that some people were against the idea. “And then I tweeted that I would be talking about it on the radio today and I got a whole bunch of tweets saying, ‘Don’t do it.’ It’s so interesting to me,” he shared.

“I don’t think she would do it. She is leaving a show for which she has total control over. Why would she leave and join a show that she has no control over?” he added. “She wouldn’t be an executive producer of the show, she wouldn’t have control over the edits so I think for someone who is used to having so much power over a show, I can’t see her surrendering that power. I really don’t think she would do it.”





The Kardashian-Jenner family announced on Tuesday, September 8, that “KUWTK” would end after season 20 airs in 2021. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children,” the statement read. “We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

During her appearance on “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” on Wednesday, Kris shared that it made her emotional. “You’re going to make me cry all over again. It really hasn’t [hit me yet],” she told the “American Idol” host. “I got very, very emotional this morning.”

She continued, “I woke up and was in the gym at 5 with [daughters] [Khloe Kardashian] and [Kim Kardashian], and we just kind of sat there and looked at each other and said, ‘Whoa, what a ride.’ ”