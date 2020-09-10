Amazon: Japan’s anti-trust regulator accepts Amazon Japan improvement plan – Latest News

Japan’s Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) said on Thursday it has accepted Amazon Japan’s plan to improve business practices suspected of violating anti-trust rules.

The unit of Amazon.com Inc was raided by the JFTC in 2018 on suspicion the company demanded that suppliers should shoulder part of the cost incurred from selling their products at a discount on the e-commerce company’s website.

Amazon Japan’s plan includes the return of 2 billion yen ($18.85 million) to about 1,400 vendors, the regulator said.

