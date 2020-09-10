Alan Minter dies aged 69, Frank Bruno and Ricky Hatton lead tributes

Boxing greats including Frank Bruno and Ricky Hatton led the tributes to former world champion Alan Minter, who has died at the age of 69.

Minter passed away after losing a long battle with cancer.

He won a bronze medal at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, before becoming the world middleweight champion in 1980, claiming the WBC and WBA titles with a points victory over Vito Antuofermo.

He defended the title in a rematch with Antuofermo, before a controversial loss to American Marvin Hagler at Wembley Stadium in 1980, which saw the crowd hurl chairs and bottles into the ring after the referee stopped the fight in the third round.

Minter found himself in hot water days before the fight, with a racist slur directed at Hagler.

“No black man is going to take my title,” he said. He later retracted the comments but the damage had been done.

When informed of the remarks by his manager, Hagler’s response was simple: “I’m going to hurt that man.”

Alan Minter (left) fights Marvin Hagler for the WBA and WBC middleweight title in 1980. (Getty)

In what was described as a “shameful night for British sports fans” Hagler had to be rushed to safety as bottles rained down on him after the fight was stopped, with the windscreen of the car he was travelling in smashed by a brick.

Minter fought three more times after that loss, before retiring in 1981, having won 39 of his 49 bouts, 23 by knockout.

“The stewards and staff of the British Boxing Board of Control are very saddened to hear of the passing of former world middleweight champion Alan Minter,” the BBBoC said in a statement. “Our sincerest condolences are sent to his family at this time.”

Former world heavyweight champion Frank Bruno paid tribute to Minter with a statement on Twitter.

“I would ask people to look at the old footage of him fighting – a sad day for British Boxing. RIP Boom Boom,” Bruno wrote.

Another former world champion, Ricky Hatton, praised Minter as one of the best.

“Our boxing family has lost one of our own in former world champion Alan Minter. You’ll always be a British boxing legend and a gentleman. My love and very best wishes go to Ross (and) the whole Minter family at this time.”