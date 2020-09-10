39 Millennial Middle School Dance Songs

1.
“Get Low” by Lil Jon and the Eastside Boyz
2.
“My Humps” by the Black Eyed Peas
3.
“Buy U a Drank” by T-Pain
4.
“Stacy’s Mom” by Fountains of Wayne
5.
“Lean Back” by Terror Squad
6.
“Work It” by Missy Elliott
7.
“Ms. New Booty” by Bubba Sparxxxx
8.
“The Cha Cha Slide”
9.
“Tipsy” by J-Kwon
10.
“Crank That (Soulja Boy)” by Soulja Boy Tell’em
11.
“What’s Luv?” by Fat Joe feat. Ashanti
12.
“Where the Party At” by Jagged Edge feat. Nelly
13.
“Peaches and Cream” by 112
14.
“Mesmerize” by Ja Rule feat. Ashanti
15.
“Get Busy” by Sean Paul
16.
“Yeah!” by Usher
17.
“Hot in Herre” by Nelly
18.
“Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefani
19.
“Ain’t It Funny” and “I’m Real” by J.Lo feat. Ja Rule
20.
“Freek-a-Leek” by Petey Pablo
21.
“Smack That” by Akon feat. Eminem
22.
“Milkshake” by Kelis
23.
“Magic Stick” by Lil’ Kim feat. 50 Cent
24.
“Right Thurr” by Chingy
25.
Anything by Ludacris
26.
“Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson
27.
“Jumpin’ Jumpin'” by Destiny’s Child
28.
“Candy Shop” by 50 Cent
29.
“It Wasn’t Me” by Shaggy
30.
“Sugar, We’re Goin Down” by Fall Out Boy
31.
“Gasolina” by Daddy Yankee
32.
“Temperature” by Sean Paul
33.
“Let Me Blow Ya Mind” by Eve feat. Gwen Stefani
34.
“Shake Ya Tailfeather” by Nelly, P. Diddy, and Murphy Lee
35.
“Laffy Taffy” by D4L
36.
“Low” by Flo Rida
37.
“Hit ‘Em Up Style (Oops)” by Blu Cantrell
38.
“Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous” by Good Charlotte
39.
“Scotty Doesn’t Know” by Lustra
