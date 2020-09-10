39 Millennial Middle School Dance Songs

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
13

1.

“Get Low” by Lil Jon and the Eastside Boyz


TVT / youtube.com

As middle school as… those kids after gym class using an entire can of Axe body spray.

2.

“My Humps” by the Black Eyed Peas


A,amp;M / youtube.com

As middle school as… getting yelled at by Mrs. Zublowswki for grinding at a school dance.

3.

“Buy U a Drank” by T-Pain


Nappy Boy / Konvict / Jive / youtube.com

As middle school as… yelling, “I DON’T WANT TO GO TO CHURCH, MOM.”

4.

“Stacy’s Mom” by Fountains of Wayne


S-Curve / Virgin / youtube.com

As middle school as… a fistful of gel pens.

5.

“Lean Back” by Terror Squad


Island / Universal / youtube.com

As middle school as… Livestrong bracelets ON BOTH ARMS.

6.

“Work It” by Missy Elliott


Goldmind / Elektra / youtube.com

As middle school as… big-ass chunky skate shoes.

7.

“Ms. New Booty” by Bubba Sparxxxx


Purple Ribbon / Virgin / youtube.com

As middle school as… carrying around a digital camera at a Six Flags.

8.

“The Cha Cha Slide”


Norte / youtube.com

As middle school as… that moment when your teacher bends over to help another kid and you get a face full o’ ass.

9.

“Tipsy” by J-Kwon


So So Def / Arista / youtube.com

As middle school as… just, like, puberty.

10.

“Crank That (Soulja Boy)” by Soulja Boy Tell’em


Collipark / Interscope / youtube.com

As middle school as… the away message “BRB, leave it.”

11.

“What’s Luv?” by Fat Joe feat. Ashanti


Terror Squad / youtube.com

As middle school as… having three X’s in your screen name like this: “xXx.”

12.

“Where the Party At” by Jagged Edge feat. Nelly


So So Def / youtube.com

As middle school as… slow-dancing with someone who’s 2 feet taller than you.

13.

“Peaches and Cream” by 112


Bad Boy / Arista / youtube.com

As middle school as… being told to move your hands up while dancing with someone 2 feet taller than you.

14.

“Mesmerize” by Ja Rule feat. Ashanti


Murder Inc. / youtube.com

As middle school as… putting a pencil on a ruler and spinning it like a helicopter.

15.

“Get Busy” by Sean Paul


Atlantic Records / youtube.com

As middle school as… downloading blink_182_i_miss_you.mp3 from LimeWire.

16.

“Yeah!” by Usher


Arista / youtube.com

As middle school as… a big FAT pair of JNCOs.

17.

“Hot in Herre” by Nelly


Universal / youtube.com

As middle school as… that one “edgy” belt with the studs on it.

18.

“Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefani


Interscope / youtube.com

As middle school as… drawing smiley faces on the white part of your Converse.

19.

“Ain’t It Funny” and “I’m Real” by J.Lo feat. Ja Rule


Epic / youtube.com

As middle school as… an iPod Nano with “TO DANIELLE FROM MOM” on the back.

20.

“Freek-a-Leek” by Petey Pablo


Jive Records / A,amp;M / youtube.com

As middle school as… “The teacher is 15 minutes late, so we’re legally allowed to leave.”

21.

“Smack That” by Akon feat. Eminem


Konvict / youtube.com

As middle school as… typing 80085 on a calculator.

22.

“Milkshake” by Kelis


Star Trak / Arista / youtube.com

As middle school as… a quadruple popped collar.

23.

“Magic Stick” by Lil’ Kim feat. 50 Cent


Atlantic / youtube.com

As middle school as… “BRB mom needs comp.”

24.

“Right Thurr” by Chingy


Capitol / youtube.com

As middle school as… Chingy, in general.

25.

Anything by Ludacris


Disturbing Tha Peace / youtube.com

As middle school as… “Do u have a crush?” “maybe ;)”

26.

“Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson


RCA / youtube.com

As middle school as… that one yearbook photo you have. You know the one.

27.

“Jumpin’ Jumpin'” by Destiny’s Child


Columbia / youtube.com

As middle school as… accidental whale tail.

28.

“Candy Shop” by 50 Cent


Shady / Aftermath / youtube.com

As middle school as… a group picture of seven sweaty preteens drinking nondiet soda.

29.

“It Wasn’t Me” by Shaggy


MCA / youtube.com

As middle school as… a pink shirt that says, “90% Angel.”

30.

“Sugar, We’re Goin Down” by Fall Out Boy


Island / youtube.com

As middle school as… a graphic tee with a squirrel on it that says, “PROTECT YOUR NUTS.”

31.

“Gasolina” by Daddy Yankee


El Cartel / UMG / youtube.com

As middle school as… drawing that one S thing on every folder.

32.

“Temperature” by Sean Paul


Atlantic / VP Records / youtube.com

As middle school as… “H.A.G.S.”

33.

“Let Me Blow Ya Mind” by Eve feat. Gwen Stefani


Ruff Ryders / Interscope / youtube.com

As middle school as… watching Bill Nye because your science teacher didn’t feel like teaching that day.

34.

“Shake Ya Tailfeather” by Nelly, P. Diddy, and Murphy Lee


Bad Boy / Universal / youtube.com

As middle school as… every white girl who came back from a cruise with cornrows.

35.

“Laffy Taffy” by D4L


WEA / youtube.com

As middle school as… a weeklong serious relationship.

36.

“Low” by Flo Rida


Atlantic / Poe Boy / youtube.com

As middle school as… that one kid that would flip his eyelids over and it was gross as shit.

37.

“Hit ‘Em Up Style (Oops)” by Blu Cantrell


Arista / youtube.com

As middle school as… lying to people about not having gum.

38.

“Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous” by Good Charlotte


Epic / youtube.com

As middle school as… eating a hamburger with 2% milk at 10:45 in the morning.

39.

“Scotty Doesn’t Know” by Lustra


Dreamworks Pictures / popsugar.com / Matt-Damon-Eurotrip-Video-Singing-Scotty-Doesnt-Know-11566889

As middle school as… that one kid who came back from summer vacation 3 feet taller.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR