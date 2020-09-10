26 Teen Drama Casting Facts

Dianna Agron was cast in Glee the day before they started shooting the pilot.

The character Kurt Hummel was created specifically for Chris Colfer.


Fox

Chris Colfer originally auditioned to play Artie Abrams. Ryan Murphy was so impressed with the audition that he created a new character, Kurt Hummel, for Chris to play.

Blake Lively originally turned down the role of Serena van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl.


The CW

Lively turned down the opportunity because she wanted to go to college. The producers told her she could go to Columbia University one day a week and she’d be able to go to school and have a normal life after the first year of the series.

Jennifer Lawrence auditioned for Serena van der Woodsen before Blake Lively.

Shay Mitchell auditioned for the role of Spencer Hastings on Pretty Little Liars.

David Boreanaz was cast in Buffy the Vampire Slayer after being spotted walking his dog by the casting director’s friend.


The WB / UPN

The casting director’s friend said that there was a guy on his street who was always walking his dog and fit the billing of Angel.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Charisma Carpenter auditioned for each other’s roles on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.


The WB / UPN

Gellar originally auditioned for the role of Cordelia Chase. At the time, the casting director said they wanted Buffy’s character to be a misfit and an outsider and they didn’t think Gellar could be that.

The role of Willow Rosenberg in Buffy the Vampire Slayer was recast after the pilot.


The WB / UPN

Producers didn’t feel the original actress was a good fit, so when the show got picked up, they recast the role with Alyson Hannigan.

Angus Cloud was cast in Euphoria after being discovered while walking in NYC.


HBO

Angus Cloud was walking down a street in Manhattan when a casting representative stopped him and urged him to audition for a new TV show. Though he thought it was a scam at first, he ended up auditioning and getting the role as Fez in Euphoria.

The creator of The O.C. hated Adam Brody for the role of Seth Cohen.


Fox

The creator of the series, Josh Schwartz, said that Brody was going to a lot of other auditions and didn’t bother to learn his lines. The casting directer saw something in Brody and when Brody auditioned again, he did great.

Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke were meant to be guest stars in The O.C., not series regulars.


Getty Images / The CW

Murray was pegged for Nathan because he had a history of being typecast as the bad boy. However, Murray really wanted to play Lucas because he felt he could relate to the material more.


The CW

The first time she was told she wasn’t provocative enough, and the second time she was told she looked too sexy.

Casting for the role of Veronica Lodge on Riverdale took six months.

Katherine Langford auditioned for 13 Reasons Why over Skype.

Devin Druid auditioned to play Clay Jensen on 13 Reasons Why, but was then asked to audition for Tyler Down.

Nina Dobrev had a bad first audition for The Vampire Diaries.


The CW

Dobrev was sick in her first audition tape and made no impression on the producers. She sent them another tape later and they loved her.

Paul Wesley, Nathaniel Buzolic, Zach Roerig, and Michael Trevino auditioned for Damon Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries.

Sarah Michelle Gellar turned down the role of Rose on The Vampire Diaries.


Getty Images / The CW

Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec really wanted Sarah Michelle Gellar to play Rose, but Gellar politely declined.

