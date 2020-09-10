26 Teen Drama Casting Facts

1.
Dianna Agron was cast in Glee the day before they started shooting the pilot.
2.
The character Kurt Hummel was created specifically for Chris Colfer.
4.
Blake Lively originally turned down the role of Serena van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl.
5.
Jennifer Lawrence auditioned for Serena van der Woodsen before Blake Lively.
6.
Shay Mitchell auditioned for the role of Spencer Hastings on Pretty Little Liars.
7.
David Boreanaz was cast in Buffy the Vampire Slayer after being spotted walking his dog by the casting director’s friend.
8.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Charisma Carpenter auditioned for each other’s roles on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
9.
The role of Willow Rosenberg in Buffy the Vampire Slayer was recast after the pilot.
10.
Angus Cloud was cast in Euphoria after being discovered while walking in NYC.
11.
The creator of The O.C. hated Adam Brody for the role of Seth Cohen.
12.
Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke were meant to be guest stars in The O.C., not series regulars.
17.
Casting for the role of Veronica Lodge on Riverdale took six months.
18.
Katherine Langford auditioned for 13 Reasons Why over Skype.
21.
Devin Druid auditioned to play Clay Jensen on 13 Reasons Why, but was then asked to audition for Tyler Down.
23.
Nina Dobrev had a bad first audition for The Vampire Diaries.
24.
Paul Wesley, Nathaniel Buzolic, Zach Roerig, and Michael Trevino auditioned for Damon Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries.
25.
Sarah Michelle Gellar turned down the role of Rose on The Vampire Diaries.
TV and Movies
