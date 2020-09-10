2020 SEC volleyball schedule announced

less than a minute ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference has announced the fall volleyball schedule for the 2020 season.
In August, the SEC announced that the 2020 SEC volleyball season will consist of an eight-match, conference-only schedule over six weeks of competition beginning October 16. Each school will compete against four opponents, twice in the same weekend on back-to-back days. Matches may be played Wednesday/Thursday, Thursday/Friday, Friday/Saturday or Saturday/Sunday. The schedule includes a week at the end of the season for any makeups matches for all schools.
SEC volleyball teams will participate in spring competition as well, with details of formats contingent on final decisions by the NCAA to conduct spring championships in those sports.
2020 SEC Volleyball Schedule
|Date
|Match-up
|Time (ET)
|Friday, Oct. 16
|Tennessee at Kentucky
|7 p.m.
|Saturday, Oct. 17
|Missouri at Alabama
|TBA
|Arkansas at Mississippi State
|TBA
|South Carolina at Georgia
|TBA
|Tennessee at Kentucky
|TBA
|LSU at Texas A,amp;M
|TBA
|Sunday, Oct. 18
|South Carolina at Georgia
|12 p.m.
|Arkansas at Mississippi State
|1 p.m.
|Missouri at Alabama
|2 p.m.
|LSU at Texas A,amp;M
|4 p.m.
|Wednesday, Oct. 21
|Mississippi State at LSU
|7 p.m.
|Florida at Auburn
|8 p.m.
|Thursday, Oct. 22
|Texas A,amp;M at Ole Miss
|7 p.m.
|Florida at Auburn
|8 p.m.
|Mississippi State at LSU
|TBA
|Friday, Oct. 23
|Texas A,amp;M at Ole Miss
|7 p.m.
|Wednesday, Oct. 28
|Georgia at Tennessee
|7 p.m.
|Auburn at South Carolina
|8 p.m.
|Kentucky at Missouri
|9 p.m.
|Thursday, Oct. 29
|Auburn at South Carolina
|TBA
|Georgia at Tennessee
|7 p.m.
|Kentucky at Missouri
|9 p.m.
|Friday, Oct. 30
|Alabama at Florida
|7 p.m.
|Saturday, Oct. 31
|Alabama at Florida
|TBA
|Ole Miss at Arkansas
|TBA
|Sunday, Nov. 1
|Ole Miss at Arkansas
|3 p.m.
|Wednesday, Nov. 4
|Arkansas at Missouri
|7 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Texas A,amp;M
|8 p.m.
|Thursday, Nov. 5
|Arkansas at Missouri
|7 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Texas A,amp;M
|TBA
|Friday, Nov. 6
|South Carolina at Tennessee
|7 p.m.
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|Auburn at Kentucky
|4 p.m.
|Alabama at Georgia
|TBA
|Ole Miss at LSU
|TBA
|South Carolina at Tennessee
|TBA
|Sunday, Nov. 8
|Alabama at Georgia
|2 p.m.
|Ole Miss at LSU
|2 p.m.
|Auburn at Kentucky
|4 p.m.
|Wednesday, Nov. 11
|Florida at South Carolina
|8 p.m.
|Thursday, Nov. 12
|Kentucky at Mississippi State
|7 p.m.
|Florida at South Carolina
|TBA
|Friday, Nov. 13
|Kentucky at Mississippi State
|7 p.m.
|Texas A,amp;M at Arkansas
|8 p.m.
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|LSU at Alabama
|TBA
|Texas A,amp;M at Arkansas
|TBA
|Sunday, Nov. 15
|LSU at Alabama
|2 p.m.
|Friday, Nov. 20
|Missouri at Ole Miss
|1 p.m.
|Georgia at Florida
|7 p.m.
|Saturday, Nov. 21
|Tennessee at Auburn
|TBA
|Georgia at Florida
|TBA
|Missouri at Ole Miss
|1 p.m.
|Sunday, Nov. 22
|Tennessee at Auburn
|4 p.m.
|Nov. 23-27
|Makeup Week