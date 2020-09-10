2020 SEC volleyball schedule announced

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
21

less than a minute ago
SEC Staff

Photo: SEC Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference has announced the fall volleyball schedule for the 2020 season.

In August, the SEC announced that the 2020 SEC volleyball season will consist of an eight-match, conference-only schedule over six weeks of competition beginning October 16. Each school will compete against four opponents, twice in the same weekend on back-to-back days. Matches may be played Wednesday/Thursday, Thursday/Friday, Friday/Saturday or Saturday/Sunday. The schedule includes a week at the end of the season for any makeups matches for all schools.

SEC volleyball teams will participate in spring competition as well, with details of formats contingent on final decisions by the NCAA to conduct spring championships in those sports.

2020 SEC Volleyball Schedule

DateMatch-upTime (ET)
Friday, Oct. 16Tennessee at Kentucky7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17Missouri at AlabamaTBA
Arkansas at Mississippi StateTBA
South Carolina at GeorgiaTBA
Tennessee at KentuckyTBA
LSU at Texas A,amp;MTBA
Sunday, Oct. 18South Carolina at Georgia12 p.m.
Arkansas at Mississippi State1 p.m.
Missouri at Alabama2 p.m.
LSU at Texas A,amp;M4 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 21Mississippi State at LSU7 p.m.
Florida at Auburn8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22Texas A,amp;M at Ole Miss7 p.m.
Florida at Auburn8 p.m.
Mississippi State at LSUTBA
Friday, Oct. 23Texas A,amp;M at Ole Miss7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 28Georgia at Tennessee7 p.m.
Auburn at South Carolina8 p.m.
Kentucky at Missouri9 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 29Auburn at South CarolinaTBA
Georgia at Tennessee7 p.m.
Kentucky at Missouri9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30Alabama at Florida7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31Alabama at FloridaTBA
Ole Miss at ArkansasTBA
Sunday, Nov. 1Ole Miss at Arkansas3 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 4Arkansas at Missouri7 p.m.
Mississippi State at Texas A,amp;M8 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 5Arkansas at Missouri7 p.m.
Mississippi State at Texas A,amp;MTBA
Friday, Nov. 6South Carolina at Tennessee7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7Auburn at Kentucky4 p.m.
Alabama at GeorgiaTBA
Ole Miss at LSUTBA
South Carolina at TennesseeTBA
Sunday, Nov. 8Alabama at Georgia2 p.m.
Ole Miss at LSU2 p.m.
Auburn at Kentucky4 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 11Florida at South Carolina8 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 12Kentucky at Mississippi State7 p.m.
Florida at South CarolinaTBA
Friday, Nov. 13Kentucky at Mississippi State7 p.m.
Texas A,amp;M at Arkansas8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 14LSU at AlabamaTBA
Texas A,amp;M at ArkansasTBA
Sunday, Nov. 15LSU at Alabama2 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 20Missouri at Ole Miss1 p.m.
Georgia at Florida7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21Tennessee at AuburnTBA
Georgia at FloridaTBA
Missouri at Ole Miss1 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 22Tennessee at Auburn4 p.m.
Nov. 23-27Makeup Week

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR