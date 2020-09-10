2020 SEC volleyball schedule announced

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference has announced the fall volleyball schedule for the 2020 season.

In August, the SEC announced that the 2020 SEC volleyball season will consist of an eight-match, conference-only schedule over six weeks of competition beginning October 16. Each school will compete against four opponents, twice in the same weekend on back-to-back days. Matches may be played Wednesday/Thursday, Thursday/Friday, Friday/Saturday or Saturday/Sunday. The schedule includes a week at the end of the season for any makeups matches for all schools.

SEC volleyball teams will participate in spring competition as well, with details of formats contingent on final decisions by the NCAA to conduct spring championships in those sports.