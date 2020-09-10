10 best events and things to do in Boston this weekend: Sept. 10-13, 2020

While Massachusetts has reopened museums and other cultural institutions during Phase 3, many residents are continuing to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic. With that in mind, this week’s BosTen offers a mix of things to do this weekend. Have an idea about what we should cover? Leave us a comment on this article or in the BosTen Facebook group, or email us at [email protected]

Roxbury’s District 7 Tavern has been closed since March — until now. On Tuesday, the neighborhood bar launched a spacious outdoor beer garden tucked behind 2565 Washington St., serving beer, wine, and food from local food trucks. Gather your friend bubble, post up on a patio table, and enjoy some al fresco beers and bites Tuesdays through Sundays from 3 p.m. to dusk.

Growing up in Malden, Keith Knight’s artwork wasn’t especially political. His comic strip at Salem State wasn’t either, nor was his work during the summer as a caricature artist outside Faneuil Hall. But when he moved to San Francisco, he was detained by a police because he “fit the description” of a robbery suspect, suddenly forcing him to confront a world of microagressions he had either missed or ignored before. The award-winning syndicated cartoonist’s life serves as the inspiration for “Woke,” an irreverent new series that debuted on Hulu this week. Starring Lamorne Morris as Knight’s alter-ego “Keef,” and Blake Anderson (“Workaholics”) as his roommate, all eight episodes of the first season of “Woke” are now streaming.

The Celebrity Series of Boston will be providing virtual concerts through the fall months, including this Thursday’s show from the Jason Palmer Quintet, a longtime weekend house band at Wally’s Cafe. Internationally acclaimed trumpeter, composer, and educator Jason Palmer and his band will be playing from Futura Studios in Roslindale starting at 8 p.m., with viewers able to tune in for free on the Celebrity Series website or YouTube channel. The quintet will draw from Palmer’s album “Places,” — written about all the cities he’s toured to over 40+ years in the business — as a reflection on this year’s missed opportunities to travel and bring music to the nation.

This year’s Salem Lit Fest is fully online, but there will still be author aplenty on hand (virtually) to discuss their latest works from Thursday through Sunday. Highlights include a keynote speech on Friday from Booker Prize nominee Kiley Reid and a conversation with best-selling author Chris Bohjalian. Each virtual event is free, but a $10 donation is suggested when registering on the festival’s website.

With traditional movie theaters finally opening their doors and cooler weather signaling the end of summer, drive-in movie season is beginning to wind down. That said, the season will almost certainly be extended for a few theaters, allowing them to continue showing crowd-pleasing hits of decades past, as well as some new releases finally arriving in theaters. If we were to pick a show each night, here’s how we would do it: On Thursday, the Suffolk Downs pop-up drive-in has the Kevin Costner classic “Field of Dreams”; Friday, the Mendon Twin invites you to sing along to “Sing” and “Pitch Perfect”; Saturday, the Northfield Drive-In has a pair of family-friendly films with “Angry Birds 2” and “Little Women”; and Sunday, the Wellfleet Drive-In has an animated sequel followed by a brand-new release with “Hotel Transylvania 3” followed by the new romantic comedy “The Broken Hearts Gallery.”

Joanne Chang’s esteemed Flour Bakery + Cafe will bring sweet and savory delights to The Street at Chestnut Hill for a two-day pop-up — and fried chicken is involved. On Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., stop by to pick up a fried chicken dinner for four (potato salad, summer harvest salad, blueberry peach crumb pie, and lemon limeade are all included as well), a pastry sampler, a sandwich package, sticky buns, and more. Pre-order online to ensure you snag your weekend treats.

South End Italian restaurant MIDA will bring back its virtual wine tasting dinner on Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m., this highlighting four wines from Emilia Romagna, a region in Northern Italy. James Mucci from Mucci Wine Imports will walk diners through the wines — all via Zoom, of course — which are paired with a three-course meal from MIDA chef and owner Douglass Williams. Tickets are $120 per couple and reservations can be made by calling the restaurant at 617-936-3490 or [email protected].

Did we really think Fluff Fest, a Somerville tradition now in its 15th year, was going to let a pandemic prevent it from celebrating Union Square’s stickiest invention? The festival returns on Saturday — albeit this virtually — for a full day’s worth of activities starting at 11 a.m. Tune in for games, music, the obligatory Fluff hair-dos, and Fluff trivia, plus off-line events like Fluff specials at various Union Square restaurants (think “Fluffy apple pie” empanadas at Bow Market’s Buenas and Fluffernutter doughnuts at Union Square Donuts).

For years, Old School Game Show has gone above and beyond your average trivia night, returning to the Oberon in Cambridge to provide what is closer to a vintage variety show that happens to feature trivia. While in-person entertainment is still off the table for now, Old School Game Show will host its first quarantine quiz show on Facebook Live this Saturday at 8 p.m. on the organization’s Facebook page.

Back for its 11th year, the Science and Cooking Public Lecture Series returns to Harvard on Monday, featuring Harvard professors, food experts, and chefs as they dive deep into the science behind culinary techniques. The classes — which take place on Monday nights at 7 p.m. via Zoom — are free and open to the public, starting with next week’s “A Nose Dive into Kitchen Pyrolysis” with Dave Arnold and Harold McGee. Register here to attend.