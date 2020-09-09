Your Thursday Briefing

Trapped at sea in a pandemic

When many countries closed their borders as the coronavirus exploded early this year, hundreds of thousands of seafarers on ships around the world suddenly had no way home.

For cargo ships, the process known as crew change — in which seamen are replaced by new ones when their contracts expire — ground nearly to a halt.

Several months later, there’s no solution in sight. In June, the United Nations called the situation a “growing humanitarian and safety crisis.” Many in the shipping industry fear that the stress and exhaustion will lead to accidents, perhaps disastrous ones.

Some crew members have begun refusing to work, forcing ships to stay in port.

Details: Last month, the International Transport Workers’ Federation, a seafarers’ union, estimated that 300,000 of the 1.2 million crew members at sea were essentially stranded, working past the expiration of their original contracts and fighting isolation, uncertainty and fatigue.