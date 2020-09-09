Why Lamorne Morris Signed On For Woke

Jokes aside, Morris says he would never want to tell an artist what they can do with their own art, but he does think that the events of the past few months have made self-expression more important.

“Whatever side of the coin you’re on, if you have the ability to express yourself through your art, then you should,” he says. “For me, personally, it’s definitely coming from a place of necessity. I don’t know how else to express myself other than through it.”

Though sometimes, he’d also rather not.

“There are times when I don’t want to express myself,” he says. “There are times I just want to be silly, and just do something funny and do something strange that doesn’t have any political stakes to it whatsoever, but you can’t look out of the window without feeling it. We have multiple pandemics going on at the exact same time, whether it be health-related or whether it be race-related. We have voter suppression going on. We have all these things that are clouding our view, and if you’re an artist, the best way to navigate is to use your tool.”