Why Becky Hammon makes perfect sense as head coach for the Pacers

The Indiana Pacers surprisingly fired head coach Nate McMillan earlier this summer after yet another strong season resulted in a first-round playoff sweep. The move came shortly after the team signed him to an extension.

It’s rather clear that general manager Chad Buchanan and Co. are looking to change things up big time.

According to a recent report, that includes one big-name potential head coach:

“San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon and former Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger are among more than a dozen candidates who are expected to participate in a first round of virtual interviews for the Indiana Pacers coaching job,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday.

To be clear, those Woj listed as potential head-coaching candidates boast a wide array of experience and previous success. In addition to Joerger and Hammon, it’s a pretty strong list.

Will Hardy, Spurs assistant

Dan Craig, Heat assistant

Chris Quinn, Heat assistant

Jamahl Mosley, Mavericks assistant

Stephen Silas, Mavericks assistant

Darvin Ham, Bucks assistant

Charles Lee, Bucks assistant

Notice a theme here? Indiana is looking to pluck a top assistant from a group of respected NBA head coaches, including Gregg Popovich, Erik Spoelstra, Rick Carlisle and Mike Budenholzer.

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Going after a top assistant has been the name of the game for teams searching for a new head coach in recent years. Obviously, Hammon fits that category.

Here’s why she makes sense for the Pacers.

Working under Gregg Popovich

This is not simply about a historical hire

Sure, Hammon getting a head coaching job in the NBA would qualify as historic. She would be the first female head coach in any of the four major North American professional sports leagues.

The NBA has also been more inclusive than other leagues. Given what we’re seeing today during the Black Lives Matter movement, that’s magnified even further.

Despite this, Hammon wouldn’t be a charity hire by any means.

Hammon has been a top candidate in the past. She’s widely respected as a basketball mind around the NBA. That can’t be lost on all of this.

Perfect fit wth the Pacers

Regardless of whether Victor Oladipo returns to Indiana next season, the team has a lot of young talent. Hammon could very well help take the young players’ games to the next level.

This includes All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis and embattled center Myles Turner. The Pacers saw Turner take a step back this past season and are relying on him as a franchise cornerstone in order to be taken seriously as a conference title contender.

Given Hammon’s work with other frontcourt stars like Aldridge, Leonard and Duncan, this seems to be a perfect fit.

Bottom line

Given what we’ve seen from Hammon over the past seven years in San Antonio, she’s among the most experienced assistants being considered for Indiana’s head coach job. She’s also a perfect fit.

In and of itself, this makes her the best hire to replace McMillan on the Pacers’ bench. It’s that simple.