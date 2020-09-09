When Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor bonded over a boombox



Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. The historical drama was a massive hit and both the actors got a lot of praise for their performance in the film. Shahid and Ranveer collaborated for the first time ever for Padmaavat and the curiosity around the film only doubled because of it. We came across a throwback interview of Shahid where he had spoken about the one thing Ranveer and he bonded over. Ranveer is known to carry his boombox wherever he goes, be it events or the set and when he landed with it in front of Shahid who was busy preparing for his role on the sets of Padmaavat, the actor really admired the gadget. “Ranveer loves to play his boombox loudly just before the shots to charge himself. One day, I went up to him and said, ‘Please, play it a little louder.’ And he was like, ‘Really?’ and I said, ‘Ya’ and that’s how our equation moved forward.”

He added, ” I love music and I didn’t want him to feel as if he was being restricted in any way. So, I decided to participate. I know some people find it distracting, but I’ve enough experience to work around such things.” What we would have loved to see is a dance-off between them. Next time, perhaps.