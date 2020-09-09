When Deepika Padukone said her mother is her fashion icon

Deepika Padukone has been at the top of her game for a while now. Though the actress slowly went up the ladder of success, once she reached the top there was no looking back. It has been more than a couple of years since Deepika has been deemed as the Queen of Bollywood. Her films have wowed the audience time and again and not just that her fashion sense is also something the mango people adore her for. Deepika always steps out looking beautiful and chic. In an old interview with Filmfare, the actress had accepted that her mother is her fashion icon and her mother’s style has influenced her a lot.

She had said, “My fashion icon is actually my mother (Ujjala Padukone). She influenced my style when I was growing up. All the white, beige, cream and pastels you see on me are her influence. I don’t accessorise much. Keeping the look simple is a fashion nuance I’ve picked up from her. In the industry it’s Anushka Sharma and Kangna Ranaut whom I find stylish. And only if I could swap my wardrobe with Blake Lively and Mila Kunis (Hollywood actresses)!” Well, yours isn’t any less Queen Dee!