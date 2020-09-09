‘Wheel of Fortune’ Returns with Original Episodes, New Set

RELATED STORIES

This is not spin: Wheel of Fortune is returning with new episodes — imminently.

Following a months-long coronavirus-imposed production hiatus, the venerable syndicated game show will be back on the air with original episodes beginning Monday, Sept. 14. Wheel is entering Season 38.

Among the COVID-related changes: The show’s signature wheel has been redesigned to extend the platform surrounding the Wheel, allowing for six feet of space between host Pat Sajak and each contestant. Additionally,, each player is given their own spinning cap — which Sajak has apparently dubbed, “The White Thing.” The cap fits over each spoke so contestants can spin the Wheel without actually touching it.

Wheel resumed production in early August, five months after shooting was suspended due to COVID-19. Reruns have been filling the airwaves throughout much of the summer.

“Our challenge was not unique, to get back up and running in a way that is safe for everyone involved while making subtle improvements to make America’s Game even better,” said Wheel’s new EP Mike Richards. “I think we have accomplished that in a big way, and our fans can be comfortable knowing that they’re going to tune in to see the Wheel of Fortune they love.”

Check out photos of the new set below…