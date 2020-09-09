Is there anything more exciting than a kicker “revenge game?” Obviously, the answer is yes. There are many things more exciting than that, like finding a dollar in your jeans pocket or…finding a quarter in your jeans pocket. Nonetheless, as far as Week 1 fantasy kicker rankings go, having a revenge game at the top of the list is, well, it’s something.

Greg Zuerlein became a fantasy staple while with the Rams, but after being signed by the Cowboys in the offseason, he’ll try to remind his old team what they’re missing on Sunday Night Football. Does that mean he’s going to “kick extra hard” or demand to attempt a 70-yarder? No, of course not, but it’s as good of a reason as any to put Zuerlein in the top spot over other stud kickers like Justin Tucker, Harrison Butker, and Wil Lutz.

Obviously, when ranking kickers, we look at accuracy, leg strength, and expected scoring opportunities. We’ll also factor in weather, though that’s usually less of an issue early in the season. It’s always tough to gauge matchups in Week 1, and you never know when a kicker is going to attempt five PATs as opposed to three field goals and two PATs. Until we start seeing trends, we’ll stick with the guys who have traditionally been good and are in favorable environments (domes, altitude, etc.). If the matchup looks like a plus, then all the better.

There isn’t much more to it than that. Any kicker can have a big week, so if your drafted kicker is No. 16 in our rankings, don’t worry about it too much. Just hope this is the week he kicks extra hard.

We’ll continue to update our kicker rankings to throughout the week, so check back for updates.

Week 1 Fantasy Kicker Rankings