Warren Tredrea voices concerns about AFL stars remaining in Queensland for post-season

Port Adelaide great Warren Tredrea has voiced his concerns about AFL players from Melbourne electing to remain in Queensland after the season finishes.

It expected that many Victorian-based players will remain in the Sunshine State due to Victoria’s current lockdown laws being extended by Premier Daniel Andrews.

Tredrea predicted that natives from South Australia and Western Australia would eventually head home, but suggested that the AFL and AFL Players’ Association could have a problem on its hands with the players who remain up north.

“ A lot of the issue here is, I think the AFLPA particularly, via the AFL, would be seriously worried what happens to the players once they’re off,” he told Wide World of Sports’ Talk of the Town.

Players from teams who don’t make the finals like Hawthorn could remain in Queensland after the season (Getty)

“(Clubs) don’t have control against (players), they’ve got to still get their holiday component, they’re able to travel, and that’s when players are most at risk.

“They don’t have the structure, they don’t have the be there and to do things to gain a competitive edge, so it’s a big challenge for them and it’s coming up.

“Let’s face it, we’ve got footballers who continue to stuff up, and that’s with games to play.

“Imagine what happens when they get off tap, they get free time and they can get outside the hub and drink, go to the dance bars. Look out, I’d be getting them out of there.”

Tredrea suggested that Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will be concerned about players (Bradley Kanaris/Getty)

Tredrea suggested that Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk would also be wary of AFL stars acting out during the off-season with the state elections around the corner.

“I reckon the Queensland Premier will certainly think so, especially with the polls not too far away,” he said.

“I don’t think any players will be rushing back to Melbourne unless they really have to.

“Players this time of year once footy finishes usually head off on holidays and a lot of them go overseas or interstate.

“I suspect that some of the places like Broome or the Northern Territory or some of the other warmer spots will be hammering with the holidays, and I dare say the Queensland Premier wants them out of the hub just so they don’t create a mess.”