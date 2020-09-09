Vidya Balan, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte and more come in support of Rhea Chakraborty

The Narcotics Control Bureau, (NCB) questioned Rhea Chakrabort for three days before taking her into custody yesterday. The charges for the arrest were procurement and use of marijuana. In her statement, Rhea spoke of using drugs in the company of Sushant Singh Rajput and procuring it from her brother.

Following her arrest, many stars spoke up and took a stance against the arrest. Rhea’s close friend Shibani Dandekar posted a picture with the text, “Roses are red, violets are blue. Let’s smash the patriarchy, me and you.”

This text was taken from the t-shirt Rhea wore to her final round of questioning with the NCB before her arrest. Following suit, actors like Vidya Balan, Sonam Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, Radhika Apte posted the same picture on their social media showing solidarity and condemning the arrest.

Anurag Kashyap too spoke up about the same and wrote that the industry was quiet so far out of respect for Sushant but the witch hunt against Rhea has gone too far. He said, “Everybody baying for Rhea’s blood, asking questions like how did you know she didn’t do this or that to him? how do you what was he going through?are forgetting that the whole industry has actually known and seen and interacted with SSR over last 9-10 years. Yes we know better and that is also the reason the whole industry has been quiet so far out of respect for him . And now it is that very knowledge of SSR that has again brought everyone out here together to stand in solidarity for Rhea because it’s gone too far. Republic doesn’t inform our opinion.”





















View this post on Instagram #justiceforrhea A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on Sep 8, 2020 at 8:01am PDT