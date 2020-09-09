Videos: Chaos at Mumbai airport as Kangana Ranaut arrives in the city

Kangana Ranaut’s arrival in Mumbai was the main topic of discussion since morning today. Several news channels were covering minute by minute details about her arrival in Mumbai. The actress had asked for y-level security after she received threats from politicians of Maharashtra as she had compared Mumbai to PoK. But before she arrived hundreds of people gathered at the Mumbai airport. Two opposing political parties, people from the media and the general public gathered in large numbers waiting for her arrival.
The situation was so grave that the possibility of a stampede seemed around the corner as people shouted their agendas aloud. A total mess, the visuals from the airport are nothing short of shocking especially with the ongoing pandemic as no social distancing was being followed.
Take a look at these visuals that are too hard to digest.
View this post on Instagram
Here,rsquo;s a video giving you a glimpse of the chaos at the Mumbai airport before #KanganaRanaut,rsquo;s arrival.
View this post on Instagram
Members of the Karni Sena party turn up to support #KanganaRanaut at the Mumbai airport.