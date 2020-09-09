Video: Kangana Ranaut hits back at Uddhav Thackeray upon are arrival in Mumbai



In an unbelievable turn of events, Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai was brutally demolished to a large extent this morning. The actress’ office in Mumbai was broken down by BMC officials who arrived this morning, however, before more damage could be done, the Bombay High Court intruded and issued a stay order putting the process on hold.



Amidst all this Kangana was flying back to Mumbai after a long holiday in Manali where she was spending time with her family during the lockdown. As she arrived in Mumbai at her home, she released a video about the harsh act of the Maharashtra Government. She gave an open challenge to Uddhav Thackeray, saying that today her office has been broken, tomorrow his pride will be shattered.

Take a look at the whole video below…