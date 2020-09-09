Valentine Holmes fullback, Toddy Payten, Darren Lockyer

Valentine Holmes’ match-winning performance against the Dragons was driven by his desire to send a message to new coach Todd Payten, says Darren Lockyer.

After struggling with injury and his transition to fullback from his failed NFL attempt this season, Holmes showed a willingness to lead against the Dragons, scoring a try and kicking three conversions before landing the deciding field-goal.

Speaking on Wide World of Sports’ QLDER, the Maroons great said it was no coincidence Holmes’ inspired performance last round came off the back of Payten being unveiled as the Cowboys’ next head coach.

One of the best fullbacks of the modern era, Lockyer believes Holmes has shown enough this season to suggest he can flourish at the position, despite calls for the star to return to the wing.

Valentine Holmes scores for the Cowboys

“I think he’s trying to tell the incoming coach he wants to play fullback,” Lockyer said.

“A lot of people say he’s not a fullback. I still see a lot. He’s developed a pass. I think what he did the other night was run the ball more. He got more involved.”

Interim Cowboys coach Josh Hannay admitted when Holmes ran the ball his side were difficult to stop. He said he’d spoken at length to the Maroons star about neglecting his running game in favour of the pass.

“Fullback is a little new to him and he might have been guilty of falling into the trap of thinking that he has got to be a ball player first and a runner second,” Hannay said.

“His strength is his running game and when he runs the football he has got that ability to break tackles and create off his run rather than off his pass.

“He’ll get that balance right as he plays that position more.”

NRL Highlights: Cowboys v Dragons – Round 17

Injury has forced the underperforming Cowboys to make several changes to their spine and forward pack. Influential players like Michael Morgan and Jason Taumalolo have been sidelined leaving the side without the experience needed to guide them.

However, the emergence of Jake Clifford in place of Morgan at halfback and Scott Drinkwater’s recent strong form suggests there is a future at the Cowboys, according to Lockyer.

“I think, short term, the spine that played in the win over the Dragons, stick with that,” Lockyer said.

“I doubt Morgan would be back this year. I think long-term he needs to be the No.7.

“He just needs to get his body right. I still think Clifford is a good player, maybe he just sits behind Morgan and gets more experience.”