Updated Super Bowl odds 2020: Chiefs, 49ers, Buccaneers among the top Super Bowl 55 contenders

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
2

Imagine taking the latest odds to win Super Bowl 55 into a time machine and heading back to the end of last NFL season. Nobody would question the defending-champion Chiefs atop the odds board, nor would anybody have second thoughts about the Ravens, Saints and 49ers behind them.

But the Buccaneers entering the 2020 NFL season with the fifth best odds to win Super Bowl 55, which is scheduled to be played in Tampa Bay? That would have been met with laughter at best.

The Bucs are in this position, of course, because of Tom Brady’s arrival in free agency. The Patriots are still a top 10 team on the Super Bowl odds board despite Brady’s departure in part because they signed Cam Newton to replace him. (That’s another fun nugget of info to take with you in the time machine.)

Below are the complete updated odds to win Super Bowl 55, which is still scheduled to take place Feb. 7.

Updated Super Bowl odds for 2020

There’s an understandable wide gap between the NFL’s top two teams on the odds board and the rest of the field. Kansas City lost very little from its Super Bowl roster, making it an easy favorite. Baltimore won 14 regular-season games last year before it was upset by Tennessee in the playoffs, and like the Chiefs, the Ravens are returning most of their key players.

The Saints and 49ers are tied at third on the board as the two best teams in the NFC in terms of their Super Bowl odds. The aforementioned Buccaneers, though, are right on their tails.

Below is the complete odds board, courtesy of Sports Insider.

Kansas City Chiefs+600
Baltimore Ravens+650
New Orleans Saints+1000
San Francisco 49ers+1000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers+1200
Dallas Cowboys+1400
Seattle Seahawks+1600
Indianapolis Colts+2000
New England Patriots+2200
Philadelphia Eagles+2200
Buffalo Bills+2500
Green Bay Packers+2500
Minnesota Vikings+2500
Pittsburgh Steelers+2500
Tennessee Titans+3300
Cleveland Browns+4000
Arizona Cardinals+5000
Atlanta Falcons+5000
Chicago Bears+5000
Denver Broncos+5000
Los Angeles Chargers+5000
Los Angeles Rams+6000
Detroit Lions+6600
Houston Texans+7000
Las Vegas Raiders+8000
New York Giants+10000
New York Jets+12500
Carolina Panthers+15000
Cincinnati Bengals+15000
Miami Dolphins+15000
Washington+25000
Jacksonville Jaguars+30000

While the Patriots still have better odds to win the Super Bowl than those of the Bills, interestingly, Buffalo has the best odds to win the AFC East at +110 over New England at +150. The Bills also have better AFC championship odds than the Patriots, +1000 to +1400. On that board, Buffalo is behind only Kansas City and Baltimore.

The Chiefs are the strongest favorites in any division of the NFL at -450 to win the AFC West.

