UK miner Argo reports 280% increase in revenue despite May’s Bitcoin halving By Cointelegraph

UK miner Argo reports 280% increase in revenue despite May’s Bitcoin halving
Publicly-listed mining firm Argo Blockchain has published bullish interim half year results for 2020, despite the recent (BTC) halving and a host of “challenging conditions.”
Argo Blockchain PLC is headquartered in London, with its shares listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. For the six months through to June 30, the company’s revenues hit £11.2 million ($14.48 million) — a 280% increase from H1 2019 (£2.93 million, or $3.79 million).
