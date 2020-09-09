Two South Australian fishermen found alive after being missing at sea for nearly a week

Derek Robinson and Tony Higgins managed to contact family overnight, telling them they were okay, just hours after an official search was called off.

The two men are now floating somewhere around Salt Creek, which is to the south-east of Goolwa where they were initially heading to, before experiencing engine trouble.

Derek Robinson and Tony Higgins have been found alive after nearly a week missing at sea off the South Australian coast. (Nine News)

The fishermen left Coffin Bay near Port Lincoln in a boat named “Margrel” around 3pm last Thursday.

They were headed to Goolwa, some 300km away.

The men contacted a friend around 11pm on Friday to say the vessel was experiencing engine trouble and that they were not in distress but were planning to divert their course to nearby Kangaroo Island.

They had not been heard from since.

SA Police say two men, aged 57 and 48, left Coffin Bay near Port Lincoln in a boat named “Margrel” around on Thursday.. (Supplied – SA Police)

A major search was launched, with an area larger than Tasmania covered in a desperate attempt to find the men.

For days police, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority and members of the Royal Australian Air Force scoured the waters but no signs of life were found.

A large-scale police and air force search operation failed to find any sign of the two men. (Supplied – SA Police – Google)

“Given the length of that has elapsed we are very concerned for their safety and their welfare,” SA Police Superintendent Paul Bahr told earlier this week.

“We know they had life jackets, we know they had flares, what we’re unaware of at this stage is whether they had an EPIRB or whether the VHF radio fitted to boat was operational.”