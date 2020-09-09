Trump admits concealing the true threat of coronavirus in new book Rage by legendary journalist

US President Donald Trump said he was aiming to avoid panic in the early days of the coronavirus, as he responded to legendary journalist Bob Woodward’s new book saying that he knew the coronavirus was “deadly stuff”.

Speaking at a White House news conference, Mr Trump said: “If you said in order to reduce panic, perhaps that’s so.” He also said: “We had to show calm.”

Woodward’s new book “Rage” has sent shockwaves across Washington that left the White House, Trump campaign and congressional Republicans scrambling to react to revelations that President Donald Trump concealed what he knew early on about how dangerous and deadly the coronavirus was .

A source close to the Trump campaign told CNN many were shocked by the President’s comments so early about how deadly coronavirus is, noting that the President kept that information from his own campaign.” Hard to say fake news when there is audio of his comments,” a Trump campaign adviser said.

In Woodward’s book, which CNN obtained a copy of ahead of its September 15 release, Trump tells Woodward that “this is deadly stuff” on February 7 in a recorded interview , warning it was “more deadly than even your strenuous flus.”

A copy of the cover of Bob Woodward’s new book about Donald Trump, titled Rage. (CNN)

But Trump continued to publicly downplay the threat for weeks afterward, and he told Woodward on March 19 he did so purposefully. “I wanted to always play it down,” Trump said in a recorded interview. “I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic.”

After CNN and reported on the book’s contents Wednesday, the White House insisted Trump has “never lied to the American public” about coronavirus.

Responding for the first to the recordings made by Woodward, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday that Trump was merely looking to convey calm when he publicly downplayed the virus while privately acknowledging its severity.

Details from the new book have been revealed after advanced copies were supplied to CNN and .

Trump added of Woodward: “It’s a book that, I gave him some quotes and frankly, we’ll see how the book turned out. I have no idea.”

‘A little bit of difference’

Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida, said in response to Woodward’s reporting that if the President had made the decision earlier on to explain the dangers of coronavirus and the threat of the virus, it could have made “a little bit of a difference.”

“A little bit of alarm about the seriousness early on could have made a little bit of a difference,” Rubio said.

“Getting people to think earlier on about some of the protective things we ultimately had to put in would have been better looking back.”

Unlike many of the tell-all books that the White House has been forced to react to during Trump’s presidency, some of the most damning details in Woodward’s book come directly from Trump’s mouth. And are on tape.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio, left, said “a little bit of alarm” could have made a difference in the early days of the pandemic.. (AP/AAP)

Trump conducted 18 interviews with Woodward for “Rage,” which Woodward recorded, including some phone conversations late into the evenings without his staff.Woodward also reported that Trump was warned by his national security team on January 28 that coronavirus was the “biggest national security threat of his presidency,” but he continued to say publicly for weeks afterward that the virus would disappear.

Asked by Woodward if he remembers O’Brien telling him that, Trump said he did not.Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force who is quoted in Woodward’s book telling others Trump’s leadership was “rudderless,” said in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday he didn’t get the sense Trump was distorting things.

“Often he would want to, you know, make sure that the country doesn’t get down and out about things. I don’t recall anything that was any gross distortion in things that I spoke to him about,” Fauci said, adding that the quotes attributed to him in the book were sourced to “others.””You know, you should ask others. I don’t recall that at all,” he said.

‘Purposely played it down’

Trump’s 2020 opponent, Democratic nominee Joe Biden, called Trump’s admission “a life or death betrayal of the American people.”

“He knew and purposely played it down,” Biden said, adding that Trump “failed to do his job on purpose.”

Democrats seized on the Woodward book Wednesday, casting it as more evidence that Trump has failed the public on the pandemic, while several top Republicans defended Trump as news of the book and its contents quickly ricocheted around Capitol Hill.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden described the book’s contents as a “life or death betrayal” of the American public.. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Senate Republicans did not discuss the book at their party lunch Wednesday, according to two sources.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview with MSNBC that Trump’s comments showed “his weakness.”

“The way to avoid a panic is to show leadership — to say, ‘This is what the challenge is, we’re going to use scientific evidence that is available to us to contain it, we are going to make sure that we can stop the spread of it.’ That is what stops a panic, not ignoring it,” Pelosi said.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican who is up for reelection in November, pointed to February 29 comments that Fauci made on NBC’s “Today” show, where Fauci said that there was “no need” for people to change their lifestyles “at this moment,” though Fauci also warned about the threat of “community spread” from the coronavirus and cautioned that the risk level “could change.”

Numerous other Senate Republicans declined to weigh in, saying either they had not yet read the book or needed to see more context.

A file photograph of former Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward. (AP)

The startling revelations in Rage, which CNN obtained ahead of its September 15 release, were made during 18 wide-ranging interviews Trump gave Woodward from December 5, 2019 to July 21, 2020. The interviews were recorded by Woodward with Trump’s permission, and CNN has obtained copies of some of the audio tapes.

Rage also includes brutal assessments of Trump’s presidency from many of his former top national security officials, including former Defense Secretary James Mattis, former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Mattis is quoted as calling Trump “dangerous” and “unfit” to be commander in chief. Woodward writes that Coats “continued to harbour the secret belief, one that had grown rather than lessened, although unsupported by intelligence proof, that Putin had something on Trump.” Woodward continues, writing that Coats felt, “How else to explain the president’s behaviour? Coats could see no other explanation.”

The book also contains harsh evaluations of the President’s leadership on the virus from current officials.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the administration’s top infectious disease expert, is quoted telling others Trump’s leadership was “rudderless” and that his “attention span is like a minus number.”

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus, accompanied by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. (AP)

“His sole purpose is to get reelected,” Dr Fauci told an associate, according to Woodward.

‘The virus has nothing to do with me’

Woodward reveals new details on the early warnings Trump received — and often ignored.

In a January 28 top secret intelligence briefing, national security adviser Robert O’Brien gave Trump a “jarring” warning about the virus, telling the President it would be the “biggest national security threat” of his presidency. Trump’s head “popped up,” Woodward writes.

O’Brien’s deputy, Matt Pottinger, concurred, telling Trump it could be as bad as the influenza pandemic of 1918, which killed an estimated 50 million people worldwide, including 675,000 Americans. Pottinger warned Trump that asymptomatic spread was occurring in China: He had been told 50 per cent of those infected showed no symptoms.

At that , there were fewer than a dozen reported coronavirus cases in the US.

Three days later, Trump announced restrictions on travel from China, a move suggested by his national security team — despite Trump’s later claims that he alone backed the travel limitations.

Nevertheless, Trump continued to publicly downplay the danger of the virus. February was a lost month. Woodward views this as a damning missed opportunity for Trump to reset “the leadership clock” after he was told this was a “once-in-a-lifetime health emergency”.

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he walks from Marine One as he returns to the White House from Texas. (AP)

“Presidents are the executive branch. There was a duty to warn. To listen, to plan, and to take care,” Woodward writes. But in the days following the January 28 briefing, Trump used high-profile appearances to minimise the threat and, Woodward writes, “to reassure the public they faced little risk”.

During a pre-Super Bowl interview on Fox News February 2, Trump said, “We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.” Two days later during his State of the Union address, Trump made only a passing reference to the virus, promising, “my administration will take all necessary steps to safeguard our citizens from this threat.”

Asked by Woodward in May if he remembered O’Brien’s January 28 warning that the virus would be the biggest national security threat of his presidency, Trump equivocated. “No, I don’t.” Trump said. “I’m sure if he said it — you know, I’m sure he said it. Nice guy.”

The book highlights how the President took all of the credit and none of the responsibility for his actions related to the pandemic, which has infected 6 million Americans and killed more than 185,000 in the US.

“The virus has nothing to do with me,” Trump told Woodward in their final interview in July. “It’s not my fault. It’s — China let the damn virus out.”

‘It goes through the air’

When Woodward spoke to Trump on February 7, two days after he was acquitted on impeachment charges by the Senate, Woodward expected a lengthy conversation about the trial. He was surprised, however, by the President’s focus on the virus. At the same that Trump and his public health officials were saying the virus was “low risk,” Trump divulged to Woodward that the night before he’d spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping about the virus. Woodward quotes Trump as saying, “We’ve got a little bit of an interesting setback with the virus going in China.”

China’s president Xi Jinping with US president Donald Trump. (AP)

“It goes through the air,” Trump said. “That’s always tougher than the touch. You don’t have to touch things. Right? But the air, you just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed. And so that’s a very tricky one. That’s a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flus.”

But Trump spent most of the next month saying that the virus was “very much under control” and that cases in the US would “disappear.” Trump said on his trip to India on February 25 that it was “a problem that’s going to go away,” and the next day he predicted the number of US cases “within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.”

By March 19, when Trump told Woodward he was purposely downplaying the dangers to avoid creating a panic, he also acknowledged the threat to young people. “Just today and yesterday, some startling facts came out. It’s not just old, older. Young people too, plenty of young people,” Trump said.

Publicly, however, Trump has continued to insist just the opposite, saying as recently as August 5 that children were “almost immune.”

Even into April, when the US became the country with the most confirmed cases in the world, Trump’s public statements contradicted his acknowledgements to Woodward. At an April 3 coronavirus task force briefing, Trump was still downplaying the virus and stating that it would go away. “I said it’s going away and it is going away,” he said. Yet two days later on April 5, Trump again told Woodward, “It’s a horrible thing. It’s unbelievable,” and on April 13, he said, “It’s so easily transmissible, you wouldn’t even believe it.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a speech before war veterans in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP)

Woodward, a two- Pulitzer Prize winner, conducted hundreds of hours of confidential background interviews with firsthand witnesses for Rage, and he obtained “notes, emails, diaries, calendars and confidential documents,” including more than two dozen letters Trump exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Woodward is known to record his interviews with the permission of his subjects and sources.