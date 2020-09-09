True Crime Author Shanna Hogan Dead at 38 After Pool Accident in Front of Infant Son

Speaking of Hogan’s husband and only child, Mayer wrote, “She leaves behind a 15-month-old son, who was the light of her life, and her husband of nearly 20 years, Matt LaRussa. This fundraiser will raise money to pay for the family’s extensive medical bills, memorial costs and to support Zander as he grows up without a mother.”

Mayer reflected on the beloved author, telling donors, “Shanna was always there for her family, friends, co-workers and readers with her warm smile and support. Now is our time to step up and be there for her family. Please help us in any way you can to reach our goal. If you are not in a position to donate at this time, please share this with everyone you know. We will never forget the mark Shanna left on our lives and on this world.”