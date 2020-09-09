Tory Lanez Reportedly Texted Meg Thee Stallion To Apologize After The Shooting, Says “I Was Just Too Drunk”

A new report by TMZ claims that Tory Lanez texted Meg Thee Stallion on the night he allegedly shot her with somewhat of an explanation for his actions! While Tory has not publicly spoken about Megan naming him as the person who shot her, she seemingly took responsibility for the incident in an apology text while Meg was in the emergency room.

According to the report, Tory sent Meg a text on the night of July 12th, some hours after Tory allegedly shot Megan in her feet. The text reportedly is a plea for forgiveness on his end, although it is not specified whether or not he got a response.

“I know you prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart,” he said. “I was just too drunk.”

Tory reportedly never references the gun he had in the car, or explicitly admits to shooting Megan, but it is clear that he regrets whatever went down.

“None the less sh*t should have never happened and I can’t change what I did. I just feel horrible. Cuz I genuinely just got too drunk.”

As we previously reported, the murky details of what happened between Meg Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez are still just that. Meg, however, did take to Instagram live to name Tory as the person who shot her. Not too long after that, she dropped a freestyle addressing the shooting.

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #MeganTheeStallion reminding everyone that she gets busy when it comes to the freestyles!! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 30, 2020 at 12:19pm PDT

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #MeganTheeStallion puts the rumors to rest and identifies #ToryLanez as her shooter. A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 20, 2020 at 6:54pm PDT

Neither Tory nor his team have spoken out about the incident.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post Tory Lanez Reportedly Texted Meg Thee Stallion To Apologize After The Shooting, Says “I Was Just Too Drunk” appeared first on The Shade Room.