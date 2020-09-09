Tory Lanez Allegedly Blames Drunkenness for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Incident in Sorry Text

Instagram

The ‘Jerry Sprunger’ rapper has been unveiled to have texted the ‘Savage’ hitmaker about 15 hours after the 12 July incident to take responsibility and apologize for it.

Tory Lanez apologized to Megan Thee Stallion just hours after allegedly shooting at her.

The “Savage” hitmaker had to undergo surgery after suffering gunshot wounds to her feet in July, following a clash with Tory after attending a party in the Hollywood Hills.

Police are still investigating the incident, which Megan publicly blamed Tory for in an Instagram Live session, and in new text messages obtained by TMZ, he appears to own up and take responsibility.

About 15 hours after the 12 July incident,Tory texted the then-hospitalized rapper asking for forgiveness. He wrote, “I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart.”

“I was just too drunk,” he wrote, adding, “None the less s**t should have never happened and I can’t change what did. I just feel horrible. Cuz I genuinely just got too drunk.”

Editors at TMZ reported Megan did not respond.

Tory has been quiet ever since the incident. He has not been arrested, but reports allege the Los Angeles County District Attorney is considering a charge of felony assault with a firearm.