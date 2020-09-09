Tom Hanks Returns to Australia for Movie Filming After Recovering From Covid-19

WENN

The ‘Cast Away’ actor is back to work Down Under to join his co-workers as they resume the filming of the Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Tom Hanks has returned to Australia to resume filming his new Elvis Presley biopic after he tested positive for COVID-19 Down Under in March (20).

The Oscar winner and his wife, Rita Wilson, were among the first celebrities to fall ill and announce a coronavirus diagnosis, while preparing for his role as Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker in director Baz Luhrmann‘s film.

The couple quarantined in Queensland before it was deemed safe enough for them to return to the U.S. and now Hanks is back.

He was spotted arriving at Coolangatta Airport, where he met with health officials, on Tuesday (08Sep20).

Filming on the Elvis biopic, starring Austin Butler as The King, Rufus Sewell, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Olivia DeJonge, is set to resume later this month.