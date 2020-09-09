‘Together We Read’ running digital book club for Canadians on OverDrive, Libby

Canadians who love reading can join the ‘Together We Read’ digital book club to connect with other readers and access an e-book for free.
OverDrive, a platform that enables digital book borrowing in Canada, facilitates the digital book club. For those unfamiliar with OverDrive, the platform makes it easy to borrow e-books, audiobooks and magazines digitally. You can borrow items from your local library right on your support e-reader, or use the Libby app on your smartphone or tablet.
From September 3rd to 17th, Canadians can join Together We Read to access Missy Marston’s novel Bad Ideas for free with no waitlists or holds through Libby. There will also be online discussions for the club. Those interested in participating can learn more about the program and how it works here.
Interestingly, OverDrive says Canada saw a major spike in digital reading after the COVID-19 pandemic started. OverDrive saw a 44 percent increase in digital book checkouts on the Libby app from March 13th to July 9th. Along with the increase, OverDrive says the app has since maintained a high level of use.
Those interested in learning more about Libby can check out ’s review of the app here.