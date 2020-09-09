Three people found dead from large California wildfire By

() – Three people have been found dead from a massive lightning-sparked wildfire burning north of Sacramento, California, threatening thousands of homes and other structures, the Butte County sheriff said on Wednesday.
The three victims, whose remains Sheriff Kory Honea said were found in two separate locations, bring the total death toll from a devastating spate of California wildfires this year to at least 11.
