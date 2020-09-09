This Is Why Kaia Gerber ‘Doesn’t Want to Be Exclusive’ With Jacob Elordi

WENN/Instar/Avalon

The 19-year-old model and the ‘Kissing Booth 2’ actor are ‘definitely interested in each other,’ but an exclusive relationship allegedly isn’t what the daughter of Cindy Crawford looks for.

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi sparked romance rumors after they were photographed dining out together earlier this month. However, a source says that the two stars are not officially dating yet because that’s not what Kaia wants as of now.

While “The Kissing Booth 2” actor and the 19-year-old model are “definitely interested in each other,” Kaia allegedly “doesn’t want to be in an exclusive relationship right now.” A source further claims to E! News that “she has a lot of projects on her plate and wants her freedom.”

Of the daughter of Cindy Crawford, the insider continues saying, “She does love hanging out with Jacob and they are spending time in New York City for the week while she works.” Jacob himself, respects Kaia’s decision. “He is definitely interested in her and is happy to see where things go for now,” says the source of the 23-year-old actor.

Enjoying their current state of relationship, the two are “spending a lot of alone time together.” They share similar interest as they “love doing casual things like ordering their favorite food and relaxing at home.”

The romance rumors between Jacob and Kaia arrived less than a week after he’s photographed kissing and getting cozy with a married actor, Tommy Dorfman. Prior to this, Jacob dated his “The Kissing Booth” co-star Joey King, but the pair broke up in 2018.

He was then romantically linked with his “Euphoria” co-star Zendaya Coleman, though neither of them ever confirmed the dating rumors. It’s unknown when or whether they have split, but they have reportedly been quarantining on separate continents.

Kaia, meanwhile, was in a relationship with Pete Davidson in late 2019, but they broke up after less than 3 months together.