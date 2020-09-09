These Are the Meals Your Favorite Celebs Like To Order From Daily Harvest

“My husband Justin and I welcomed our first child, Beckett into the world on July 7! I don’t know if you’ve heard this about newborns, but they take a lot of work and a lot of sleep away from you! As the cook in the family, I have been feeling a bit overwhelmed whenever mealtime approaches. It’s not always easy to come up with a healthy and delicious option that I haven’t already made 39 times since being in quarantine! Enter Daily Harvest: a new parent’s dream come true. Our freezer is stocked with clean, delicious bowls, flatbreads, smoothies, lattes and snacks. Plus, it’s 100% free of refined sugars, gluten, fillers, preservatives, or artificial anything so we can take on our new role as dads with clear heads and full stomachs. We are just waiting for them to introduce breast milk smoothies onto the menu for little Beckett.”